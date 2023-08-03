Bruce Struble, 49, of Jamestown, ND passed away in his home on Friday, July 28th.

Bruce was born on March 22nd, 1974 in Jamestown, ND. Bruce is the youngest of Keith and Lynne Struble’s 3 children. Bruce grew up and spent his entire life in Jamestown. He attended Jamestown High School, graduating in 1993. He loved all sports and was an avid supporter of all Blue Jay sports, often assisting the coaches and teams (even if he wasn’t needed)! Bruce was active in 4-H as well in his youth. He loved showing sheep and being around all the animals, friends and activities at the fair.

After his school years, Bruce started working at Alpha Opportunities where he created lifelong bonds and friendships with his co-workers and staff. Throughout his years at Alpha, Bruce performed a multitude of different work experiences where he crossed paths with so many people across the town! Bruce always had a smile and loved to spend time in the community and interact with people. He wasn’t a man of many words, but he sure could communicate through Facebook, Messenger and Texts if you were his friend!

Bruce was also very active in Special Olympics and loved his fellow athletes, coaches and the many special volunteers that he interacted with through the years. He competed in a variety of sports throughout the years with his true passion coming from basketball, bocce ball and bowling. Bruce has quite the bounty of medals, ribbons and trophies to back it up!

If you knew Bruce, you also probably know that he was a NDSU Bison and Minnesota Vikings football superfan. He followed the teams closely and would be hard pressed getting him to do anything if his teams were playing. Horns up and SKOL!

Bruce loved his family and was always excited to spend time with them any chance he could. He had a smile on his face, was ready with a fist bump or a bear hug and was in his element when surrounded by loved ones (while drinking a Diet Mt. Dew)

Bruce is survived by his Parents, Keith and Lynne Struble, his Sister Lori (Clayton) Schenck and Brother Brad Struble (Tina Deschene), Niece and Godchild Adisyn Schenck, Nephews Carter Schenck and Brady Struble, his many Aunts and Uncles and Cousins.

He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Howard and Louise Struble, maternal grandparents Harold and Helen Lees, Uncle Dean Stenseth and Cousin Tiffany Dick.

In lieu of flowers/plants, we are requesting that any memorials or donations be routed to the Area 9 North Dakota Specials Olympics and Alpha Opportunities, Inc. The family can collect any donations and will route them to these 2 organizations that were so important for Bruce. Keith and Lynne’s address is 3005 81st Ave SE, Jamestown, ND 58401

For the service, we are also requesting that anybody able to make it, please dress in your favorite sports attire (bonus if it’s Bison or Vikings related). That’s how Bruce would have wanted it!

Celebration of Life Service will be 1:00 PM, Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 1st Congregational United Church of Christ, Jamestown, ND with Pastor Tammy Toepke-Floyd officiating.

Eddy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.