Carlton Huus

Carlton Scott Huus, 66, Jamestown, ND, passed away at home on August 20, 2023, from a heart attack.

Carl was born on February 26, 1957, in Lynwood, CA to parents Duane and Linda Huus. He entered the

US Army on August 20, 1974, in Fresno, California and was discharged under honorable conditions on February 25, 1975. After serving his time in the Army, he moved to North Dakota to be closer to his mom and stepdad, Lorin Hurtt.

Carl and Andrea Marie Lipetzky shared 46 wonderful, glorious years together having been united in marriage on July 22, 1977, in Kensal, ND. After their marriage they lived in several places in North Dakota including Grand Forks where Carl worked as a tow-truck driver; Pettibone where he worked as a farm laborer; Jamestown where he worked at Peavy Elevator; Courtenay where he worked for Vernon Anderson as a farm laborer; and Jamestown where he was a semi-truck driver for Vining Oil and then Midnight Express until January, 2016, when he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

Carl had a great love for the outdoors. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. These activities gave him the opportunity to do what he loved and spend time with his buddies who were so important to him. Some of his top adventures were during Friday night fishing with his grandson Jamisen, catching his 32inch walleye on the Pipestem Reservoir, and shooting a bear while hunting in Canada. His biggest adventure was taking a bull moose with a cross bow on September 2, 2016, near Fessenden, giving Andrea what he thought was the best birthday gift ever. He also loved camping with his family, whether it be tenting in the beginning, or in their permanent spot at Smokeys for the last 22 years.

Carl was a very proud and active member of the El Zagel Mystics. He enjoyed working the circus, participating in parades, and attending conventions with his fellow members. He was also a member of Jamestown Volunteer Fire Department, the Individuals and John Florhaug Post 103 American Legion. Of all Carl’s activities, the ones he enjoyed the most, were the ones that involved his grandchildren.

Carl will be remembered and deeply missed by his loving wife, Andrea; their daughters Erin (Brian) Bjugstad, Katie (Dustin) Mittleider, and Chelci Falk; son-in-law, Travis Dingmann; grandchildren Sydney (Austin), Sophie, Taryn, Nevaeh, JayClyn, Archer, Lydia, Jamisen, Josie, Ella and Sylvie; honorary grandson, Dezyon Butler; great grandson, Hughes; mother-in-law, Donna Lipetzky; brother, Terry Huus; sisters Michelle (Lowell) Zolondek, DaLinda (Dean) Gilbertson, and Dalane Padilla (Ed); sister-in-laws Terry Huus, Kim (Dale) Edland, Sharon (Brad) Erickson, and Linda (John) Witzke; brother-in-laws Geoff (Nona) Lipetzky, Robin (Jill) Lipetzky, and Rick (Lori) Lipetzky; special friend and caregiver, Anthony Butler; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents Lorin and Linda Hurtt; father-in-law, Paul Lipetzky; daughter, Rylee Dingmann; brother, Don Huus; niece, Dawn Hendrickson; and special Aunt, Clara Weirtzma.

Visitation - Wednesday August 23, 2023, from 6:00 - 7:00 PM at Huat Funeral Home

Jamestown, ND, followed by a prayer service at 7:00 PM

Funeral - Thursday, August 24, 2023, at 2:00 PM at the Basilica of St James, Jamestown, ND

Interment will take place immediately following the funeral at St Johns Cemetery, Kensal, North Dakota

The celebration of Carl’s life will continue at 5:00PM at Shady’s. All friends and family are invited.

In lieu of flower, please send memorials to the El Zagel Mystics, PO Box 416, Jamestown, ND 58402