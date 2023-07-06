Carol Fradet

Carol Jean Fradet, age 82, passed away July 1st, 2023 at her daughter Judi’s home with her loving family. She was a vibrant woman with a wonderful smile who lived her life to the fullest.

Carol was born October 31, 1940 in Berlin, ND, the daughter of Lawrence and Florence (Drenth) Fradet.

On March 18th, 1961, Carol married Albert Weidner in Horace, ND. They raised their three children, Nancy, Judi, and Alan, in West Fargo. They were happily divorced March 19th, 1991. She enjoyed playing cards, fishing, creating beautiful art pieces, and spending time with her family and friends.

Carol was most known for the holiday baking that she carried on throughout her life and brought joy to so many. Starting at the age of 10, she spent 35 years working at her family business Fradet Fish Company, she sold Avon for over 10 years working her way up to become a manager, she operated Cross Point Resort at South Lake Lida in Minnesota for 10 years where her family made some of their fondest memories, and worked with Kork at BI Bees in Towner, ND for 10 years as well.

Carol is survived by her daughters, Nancy Thilmony, Missoula, MT; Judi Weidner, Jamestown, ND; son, Alan Weidner, Rollette, ND; granddaughters, Cyndy (Jared) Driscoll, Butte, MT; Suzy (Sean) Gauvreau, Butte, MT; Gina (Chris Handl) Lende, Las Vegas, NV; Heather (Taylor) Merchant, Katy, TX; grandson, Blake (Jen) Weidner, Rugby, ND; 9 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren; brother Richard (Sherry) Fradet, Moorhead, MN, sister-in-law, Betty Fradet, Fargo, ND. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Michael Fradet and Patrick Fradet.

Carol requested that no funeral be held, but there will be a small celebration of life on Friday, July 7th in Jamestown, ND at the Gladstone Inn from 2-4pm.

Arrangements are in the care of Eddy Funeral Home, Jamestown.