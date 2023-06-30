Carrie Kraft

Carrie Linette (Flatau) Kraft passed away on June 29, 2023, at Arbor Springs in West Des Moines, Iowa. A funeral mass will be held in Jamestown, North Dakota at a later date.

Those left to remember Carrie are her daughter, Laura Kraft of Redmond, Washington; sister, Christine (Lee) Meyers of Knoxville, Iowa; brother, Alan (Audra) Flatau of Morgan, Utah; aunts, Janet Morris of Lakeland, Florida and Myrtle Elmore of McLean, Virginia; nieces, Amber (Nathaniel) Adkins of Fairfield, Iowa, Amanda (Baylor) Sison of Duluth, Georgia, and Aria (Chip) Rosenblum of Henderson, Nevada; nephews, Andrew (Kirsten) Meyers of Knoxville, Iowa and Zachary (Michaela) Flatau of Layton, Utah; and many relatives, friends, and a generation of piano students.

Carrie was preceded in death by her parents, Carole and Donald Flatau; and a brother, Neil Flatau.