Charlotte Uehran

Charlotte A. Uehran passed away peacefully at Eventide Assisted Living in Jamestown at the age of 92 on Aug. 12, 2023, surrounded by loved ones.

Charlotte was born July 14, 1931, in the Courtenay area. She was the daughter of Ben and Elizabeth (Nihill) Hoggarth. She was the oldest of seven children. She graduated from Courtenay High School in 1949 and attended Valley City College for four summers and taught in the Ashland Corinne Township for six years.

On June 28, 1955, she married George (Jiggs) Uehran. They had four children and farmed in the Pingree area. Jiggs passed away in 1989, and she continued to live on the farm until she moved to Jamestown in October 2019.

She lived her life loving her family and close friends. Her family meant everything to her. Her wit and sense of humor were with her until the morning she passed. She worked hard all her life and was kind to everyone she met. On any given morning you could find her cleaning at the 281 Stop in Pingree. She loved to visit with people there and everywhere she went.

Charlotte is survived by her four children, Danny (LeAnn) Uehran, Terrie (Craig) Neys, Joey (Deana) Uehran, and Kristie (Jeff) Douty, ten grandchildren, Brandi (Dave) Overbo, Justin (Kristal) Uehran, Jacie (Justin) Connell, Brittney Neys, Tara (Josh) Simonsen, Callie (Shawn) Baker, Taylor Uehran, Halle (Tyler) Jones, Dawson Douty (Abby Grounds), and Addisyn Douty, 13 great grandchildren, Landon, Michael, Bailey, & Rylan Overbo, Kysen, Maelee, & Ripten Uehran, Jakoby, McKenna, Jax, & Mara Connell, Hazel Baker, and Everly Douty. She is also survived by her sisters, Carmen Van Ray & Karen Wolsky, and brothers, Duane (Cheryl) Hoggarth & Kenny Hoggarth (Priscilla Kungel), brother-in-law Jack Uehran, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceeded in death by her husband, parents, in-laws Doc & Toots Uehran, brothers Gerald & Tom Hoggarth, sisters-in-law Pat Hoggarth & Darla Uehran, brothers-in-law Teddy VanRay & LeLand Wolsky, nephew Scott Hoggarth, nieces Sherry Hoggarth & Angel Overvold, and great grandson James Uehran.

Visitation will be 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM followed by a prayer service at 7:00 PM, Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Eddy Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life Service will be 10:30 AM, Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at Eddy Funeral Home with Pastor Bryce Tahran officiating. Interment will be in Pingree Cemetery followed by fellowship at the 281 Stop. Memorials may be sent to Eventide Assisted Living where she received wonderful care or the Pingree Cemetery where she will be laid to rest.

Eddy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.