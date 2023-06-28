Cody James Tanner, 9, of Norton, KS passed away June 23, 2023. He was born November 13, 2013 in Maryville, MO to Timothy Steven and Amy Michelle (Barber) Tanner.

Cody lived in Clarinda, Iowa until moving to North Platte, NE in 2017 and then to Norton, KS in March of 2022 with his family. From the moment he could walk Cody was drawn to anything with wheels. Always observant to how things worked, he could play for hours with marble runs or cars. Sweet, precise, full of energy, and aware of people’s needs, he was eager to help on the farm and share what he was learning. He loved riding dirt bikes, playing with his dog, kittens, and farm toys, and being goofy with his sister at home. Cody had a big heart and loved his family. His name means ‘helper’ and although Amy and Tim didn’t name him with that meaning in mind, he lived up to it. After a good day of working with his dad and uncle and spending time with his sister, he left home with a full heart on a ride that ended in a sudden and heartbreaking accident.

Left to celebrate his memory are his parents, Timothy and Amy Tanner of Norton; sister, Skye Tanner of Norton; grandparents: Steve and Donna Tanner of Norton, Terri and Curt Krovoza of Jamestown, ND, and Patrick Barber of Sedona, AZ; great- grandma, Joan Toay of Edgeley, ND; aunts and uncles: Jason (Jessica) Tanner of Wichita, Chris Tanner of Norton, Angela Barber of Holbrook, AZ, Benjamin (Kylie) Barber of Lincoln, NE, Jeremy (Krissy) Barber of Gresham, OR and many cousins, family members, and friends. Cody was preceded in death by his infant brother, Samuel Tanner.

A Celebration of Life will be held 11:00 am Friday, June 30, 2023 at the Norton Christian Church. A visitation will begin at 7:00 pm Thursday, June 29 also at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cody Tanner Memorial Fund to help with his sister Skye’s education and may be sent in care of Plumer-Gobber Funeral Home, 215 W. Main St., Norton, KS 67654. Condolences may be left at www.plumergobber.com.