Craig Bosch, 55, of Fargo, ND, passed away Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at Sanford on 23rd, Fargo, ND.

Craig Allan Bosch was born February 12, 1968, in Great Bend, Kansas, the son of Robert “Bob” and Sharon (Weiser) Bosch. He moved with his family to Colorado and then to Jamestown, ND in 1975. Craig graduated from Jamestown High School in 1987 and attended one year of college at NDSU, then two years at Moorhead State. Walking became difficult for Craig about this time due to spina bifida and other medical conditions. He lived at New Horizons Manor in Fargo, and then Bethany on 42nd where his home has been since. Craig loved to read and enjoyed Sesame Street and the Muppets.

Craig is survived by his parents, Bob and Sharon Bosch; brothers Brian Bosch and Jeremy Bosch; aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents; aunts and uncles.

Craig donated his body to UND SMHS Deeded Body Program.

Memorial Service - 12:00 p.m., Saturday, August 26, 2023 at St. James Basilica, Jamestown.

Arrangements are in the care of Eddy Funeral Home, Jamestown.