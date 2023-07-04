David Floyd Orr, 78, Jamestown, ND passed away Friday June 30, 2023, at the Jamestown Regional Medical Center in Jamestown.

David was born April 14, 1945, at Jamestown, ND, the son of Floyd and Ellen (Nicholls) Orr. He attended school at Jamestown and graduated from Jamestown High School in 1963.

David married Karon Letcher December 24, 1963, in Ypsilanti, ND. They made their home in Denver, CO while being stationed at Lowry Air Base and then were transferred to Minot AFB in Minot ND.

David enlisted into the US Air Force September 4, 1963 and served with the Fifth Fighter Squadron as an aircraft weapons technician in Minot. David was stationed in Takhli Thailand where his job was to rearm the fighters that were stationed at this base. David’s missions were in Danang and Saigon, Vietnam (1966). He served as a member of a weapons training team that went to other Tac Air Force bases. He received honorable discharge September 3, 1969, with the rank of E04 Senior Airman Sgt.

In 1967, David began his 8 1/2-year law enforcement career with the Jamestown Police Department which included graduating from North Dakota Highway Patrol Training Academy 1972. He became Civil Defense Director and Veteran’s Service Officer. He chose to run for Stutsman County sheriff where he won and continued to serve our county from 1979-2010.

David was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Elks Club, Lions, VFW, and a lifetime member of the ND Peace Officers Association. David assisted in coaching the Ypsilanti Babe Ruth Baseball Program.

He is survived by his wife Karon, Jamestown, ND; his children, Shane David Orr, Mayville, ND; Michelle (Hank) Brunner, Jamestown, ND; Nathan T. Orr (Elizabeth Barton), Jamestown, ND; three grandchildren and four great grandchildren; his brothers and sisters, Steven (Anthony) Orr, Surprise, AZ; Nancy (George) Couvillon, Marksville, LA; Lindsay (Julie) Orr, Ypsilanti, ND; and Christine Krenz (Rusty Richardson), Blue Springs, MO.

David was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Ellen (Nicholls) Orr.

Visitation - 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. Wednesday July 5, 2023 at the Haut Funeral Home

Funeral Service - 10:00 a.m. Thursday July 6, 2023 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Jamestown; lunch to follow

Burial - 11:00 AM Friday, July 7 at the Fargo National Cemetery, 8709 40th Ave. N, Co Rd 20, Harwood, ND

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to Jamestown Regional Medical Center (Jamestown, ND) or Roger Maris Cancer Center (Fargo, ND).