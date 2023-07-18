Dawn Marie Voigt, 46, Jamestown, ND died Wednesday July 12, 2023 at Fargo, ND.

Dawn was born January 10, 1977 at Medina, ND the daughter of David and Jacqueline (Specht) McDonald. She attended school at Spiritwood and Jamestown, later receiving her GED. She attended college at Moorhead State, Jamestown College and University of Minnesota.

She and Joshua Viogt were married and made their home in Bismarck and Jamestown where she worked as a CNA at various nursing home until finally working at Edgewood.

Dawn attended the Nazarene Church in Jamestown. Dawn loved working as a CNA, caring for others at different care centers around the state. She also had a passion for fighting addiction and helping others as well as herself. Her 2 children, Parker and Hattie brought her the most joy in her life. She has always had many pets she loved.

She is survived by her husband, Josh, Jamestown; father, David and mother Jackie, both of Jamestown; 2 children, Parker and Hattie, both of Jamestown; 1 brother, Shain McDonald, Jamestown, 1 sister, Michelle Specht, Roseau, MN.

Dawn was preceded in death by her grandparents, Otto and Marjorie Specht, Clarence and Donna McDonald, aunt Mary, Uncle Glenn and cousin Matthew.

Memorial Service - 2:00 PM Friday July 21, 2023 at the First Church of the Nazarene in Jamestown