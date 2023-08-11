De Loris Krapu, 99, formerly of LaMoure and Fullerton, ND died August 7, 2023 at SMP Health-St. Raphael Nursing Home in Valley City.

Her funeral will be at Trinity Lutheran Church in Valley City on September 1, 2023 at 10:30 AM. Graveside services will at 2:00 PM that same afternoon at Mapleview Cemetery near Fullerton.

De Loris is survived by her son Gary Krapu (Madeline Luke) Valley City; 2 grandchildren, Amy (Brad) Dockter, Fargo and Chris (Judy) Krapu, Durham, NC and 6 great-grandchildren.

Her full obituary and online guestbook signing can be found on the Dahlstrom Funeral Home website www.dahlstromfuneralhome.com