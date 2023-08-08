Debra Moore

Debra Lee (Weber) Moore, 64, of Medina, ND, passed away on August 3, 2023.

Debbie was born in Denver, CO to loving parents Jack & Judy (Listz) Weber on April 15, 1959. She went to school in Brighton, CO and graduated high school in 1978. Debbie married Kevin Moore on November 21, 1986 in Brighton, CO. She started working at A&W and then Gina’s restaurant in Colorado where she developed a passion for cooking. Debbie and Kevin made their home in North Dakota in 1995. She started working as the Buckhorn Bar in Cleveland, ND and then at Ozzie’s Café in Medina, ND. She dispatched the family owned business, K&D Trucking, helping her husband run their pressure washing company, Moore’s Dirty Jobs, and brokered.

Debbie had a love for crocheting. She loved making afghans for her husband and kids. Debbie loved to read, go fishing, cooking, watching crime shows and cheering on her favorite team, the Denver Broncos. She loved the holidays and love cooking a feast for her family. Debbie always had her faith and she respected and loved the Lord.

She was preceded in death by her father, Jack Weber; maternal grandparent, Mary Ann Peters; paternal grandparents, Phil & Martha Weber.

Debbie is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, Kevin; her three beautiful children, Jason (Katie) Weber and their children, Jack, Quinten and Wyatt of Northglenn, CO, Shannan (David) Morehouse of Jamestown, ND, and Kayla (Robert) Heasley with a baby due in September 2023 of Jamestown; and her mother, Judy Weber.

Memorial Service - 10:30 a.m., Friday, August 11, 2023 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Jamestown with Pastor Susan Haukaas officiating.

Arrangements are in the care of Eddy Funeral Home, Jamestown.