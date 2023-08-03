Dennis Quaschnick, 83, of Jamestown, ND, passed away Tuesday morning, August 1, 2023 at SMP Health - Ave Maria, Jamestown.

Dennis Quaschnick was born April 5, 1940, on a farm near Ashley, ND, the son of Heinrich and Maggie (Zundel) Quaschnick. He attended school in the area and worked on the family farm. Dennis enlisted in the U.S. Army from 1959 until 1961. He was united in marriage to Myrtle Lang and they made their home in Ashley, ND, then Aberdeen, SD. Dennis worked as a car salesman for a short time, and then as a repairman for Coca-Cola for many years. The family loved to travel and camp. Following Dennis’s retirement, they continued to camp by becoming campground hosts in Mobridge, SD. They loved doing their volunteer jobs and would often host family and friends. Dennis also enjoyed collecting coins and belonged to a local club.

Dennis is survived by his daughter, Marina (Mark) Willey; grandchildren, Brianna, Melissa and Kristen (Joe) Hoggarth, all of Jamestown; sisters, Jannifer Hoffman of Minneapolis, MN and Patsy Goettle of Rapid City SD.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and brother, Patrick Quaschnick.

Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time.

Arrangements are in the care of Eddy Funeral Home, Jamestown.