May 8, 1928 - Aug. 21, 2023

JAMESTOWN, N.D. - Dorothy Dahl, 95, Gackle, N.D., died Monday, Aug. 21, in Jamestown Regional Medical Center.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 27, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Gackle. A funeral will be 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 28, at the church. Interment will be in Gackle Cemetery.

Arrangements by Haut Funeral Home in Jamestown.