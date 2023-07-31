Dr. Francis “Frank” E. Jones III

April 9, 1949 to December 27, 2022

For a man who thought he led a regular life, he clearly lived a spectacular one. Frank’s early years were spent growing up in Louisiana. When a career opportunity was offered to his father, his family moved overseas to Iran. Living in Iran and Libya with his parents and siblings fueled the spark for one of his lifelong passions, studying history. Being overseas, Frank grew up playing soccer even though he really wanted to play football - particularly one day for LSU. When given the chance to play high school football, he realized his soccer skills gave him an edge. He turned out to be an exceptional kicker. Once he graduated high school, he followed his passion of history. Returning to the States, he attended college in New Mexico and completed his history degree. Realizing he wasn’t interested in academics as a profession, he decided to pursue a Master’s in Recreational Therapy.

On to a new adventure, Frank moved to North Dakota. He worked in RT for years, focusing on helping geriatric residents, residents with addiction, and mental health challenges. He understood how to connect with people, making his work even more successful. It is in North Dakota he met and married his first wife, Kathy. Together, they had two children (Amie and Francis IV (Ty)). Frank spent time continuing to build relationships throughout the community. He used his skills to be a lifeguard at the pool, which was open to the public one night a week. He was a softball umpire. His love of soccer did not stop when he moved back to the States. He was part of a group who started the youth soccer league in town. Usually with kids in tow, he engaged in a host of hobbies. While the relationship with Kathy didn’t succeed, he continued to live and work in the community. He began dating Deb and almost instantly knew she would be his wife. She brought two sons (Chris and Ric) to the family. Together, Frank and Deb had a son (Ian). This new family of seven inspired Frank to take a significant leap. Having endless discussions with Deb, he decided to go back to school to become a doctor. This meant another degree was the first step to achieving his goal. Frank found he had a love of learning and excelled during his time at Jamestown College. Going back to get a biology degree didn’t deter him from applying, and being accepted, to UND Medical School. Driving back and forth between his family and medical school, he made sure to be home most weekends even when his studies weighed heavily on him. Originally, thinking of becoming an OBGYN, he realized he could do the most good by becoming a psychiatrist. After passing his boards, the family moved to Iowa. The family made a home while Frank thrived in his commitment to his clients. He had a strong team who worked beside him daily. He was eternally grateful for his team of colleagues and the friendships he cultivated. He worked in psychiatry for more than two decades.

After considerable thought, Frank decided to step away from his practice and start his life as a retiree. Moving one more time, back to North Dakota, to live at a little slower pace. This is where he was reminded that his favorite times were going out on the town with Deb. They did almost everything together, from looking at new flowers for the yard, contemplating if another tree could fit somewhere in the yard, or watching a mystery series. If they weren’t together, you could find Frank sitting on the patio enjoying the view of all the trees they planted, being grateful for the time Deb put into the landscaping and flowers, all while watching the dog run around the yard.

Frank wouldn’t have had such a magnificent life if it weren’t for his strong relationship with Deb. While he was occasionally stubborn or singularly focused, Deb would be his voice of reason and sensibility. He knew he couldn’t do it all without her. He’d remark he didn’t always have the right words to tell her how truly grateful he was to be her husband. He tried to show her as often as he could.

Frank loved many things in his life, and he’d tell you all about those loves if you let him get going. Besides his wife, children, his pets (past and present), he absolutely adored his grandchildren. Frank had eight grandchildren. Each one of them shared common loves with their grandpa. When visiting, you could hear endless conversations that were often filled with a few history lessons and a tidbit only Grandpa would know. Always proud when one of the grandchildren had a new common love, or expanded their interest in an existing love, Frank would relish the time he had with the grandchildren.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Jr. and Karleen, his brother Byron, his son Chris, and brother-in-law Randy. He is survived by his wife Deb, their children Amie (Justin), Ric (Yakar), Ty (Leanna) and Ian, eight grandchildren and a future grandson-in-law, daughter-in-law Sara (Chris), his mother-in-law Sonia, siblings Libby, Joel and Ben, brother-in-law Mick (Georgia) and his family, several nieces and nephews, and of course his beloved dog.

Join his family on August 12 from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm at The Club Room (201 3rd St. SW, Jamestown, ND 58401) for his celebration of life. Light snacks and beverages will be served. If you would like to honor Frank, please consider donating to your local animal shelter or to an organization that provides mental health services.