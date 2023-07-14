Duane A. Zwinger

Duane Aloysius Zwinger, age 82, of Fargo, ND, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on July 12, 2023.

Duane was born on May 2, 1941, to Francis and Alyce (Schaach) and was the oldest of six children.

He is survived by his loving, caring, and devoted wife, Mary Ann; three strong independent girls, Deanna (Kevin Linstad), Deborah, and Kimberly (Kelly Linster); four precious grandchildren, Elena, Ellen, Alex, and Olivia; dear siblings Jim, Betty (Richards) and Steve; favorite sister-in-law Joyce (DuPay); and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial services:

Rosary starting at 6:45 pm followed by Prayer Service at 7:00, July 18 at Boulger Funeral Home (123 10th St. South) Fargo, ND.

Mass of Christian Burial: 2:00 pm, July 19 at Sts. Anne & Joachim Catholic Church (5202 25th St. S) Fargo, ND, with visitation starting at 1:30 pm.

Interment: After the funeral service at Holy Cross Cemeteries Fargo, ND.

Arrangements entrusted to Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center, Fargo. To view the full obituary and live streaming of the memorial services, please visit: www. boulgerfuneralhome.com.