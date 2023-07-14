Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 25

ADVERTISEMENT

Duane A. Zwinger

64b059f2a8f92007a8c9c46b.jpg
Published July 14, 2023 at 8:48 AM

Duane Aloysius Zwinger, age 82, of Fargo, ND, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by  family on July 12, 2023.

Duane was born on May 2, 1941, to Francis and Alyce (Schaach) and was the oldest of six  children.

He is survived by his loving, caring, and devoted wife, Mary Ann; three strong independent  girls, Deanna (Kevin Linstad), Deborah, and Kimberly (Kelly Linster); four precious  grandchildren, Elena, Ellen, Alex, and Olivia; dear siblings Jim, Betty (Richards) and Steve;  favorite sister-in-law Joyce (DuPay); and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial services:

 Rosary starting at 6:45 pm followed by Prayer Service at 7:00, July 18 at Boulger Funeral Home (123  10th St. South) Fargo, ND.

Mass of Christian Burial: 2:00 pm, July 19 at Sts. Anne & Joachim Catholic Church (5202 25th St. S)  Fargo, ND, with visitation starting at 1:30 pm.

Interment: After the funeral service at Holy Cross Cemeteries Fargo, ND.

Arrangements entrusted to Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center, Fargo. To view the full obituary and live streaming of the memorial services, please visit: www. boulgerfuneralhome.com.

Modulist Image