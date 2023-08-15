Erbie E. Hopwood

Erbie Hopwood, 89, passed away Sunday, August 13, 2023, with his family by his side, in Mayville, ND.

Erbie was born March 17, 1934, to Erbie and Bertina Hopwood at Courtney, ND. He attended school at Corinne Country School until 6th grade. When the winter got so bad he stayed with his grandma and attended school in Courtney graduating in 1952.

Erbie worked on the family farm and rented land from the neighbor until enlisting into the Army in December of 1956. He spent two years in Germany, being honorably discharged in December of 1958.

In December 1963, Erbie married Bernice Drong Smith and worked on a farm until 1966 when they moved to Sharon, ND. He worked for IH Equipment Reiten Farm Supply as Parts Manager in Sharon and later in Mayville, ND, at Valley Equipment up until his retirement.

Erbie was known around Sharon for his snow removal, mowing, changing the light on the water tower, putting up Christmas lights, and just an all around handy man. He was hard working but loved his family time too. Playing cards, marbles, watching football, baseball, putting together puzzles, and watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildrens’ sports.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Bernice, his sister Helen, and brothers Robert and Byron.

He is survived by his children Kathryn (Tracy), Rebecca (Dale), Laurie (Brian), Vicki (Gene), and Scottie (Lauri); 7 grandchildren, Robyn, Jenna, Adam, Matthew, Nicole, Tanner, Haley, granddog Daisy; and 10 great-grandchildren Camden, Rhealynn, Rachel, Ryker, Luke, Mylie, Carson, Paityn, Hudson, and Sutton. He is also survived by his sisters Betty and Doris.

Funeral arrangements entrusted with Quam Plaistad Cushman Funeral Home in Cooperstown, ND, on August 24, 2023, with visitation from 9-11am and a Memorial Service at 11am, followed by Military Honors. Burial will be Friday August 25, 2023, at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery in Mandan, ND.