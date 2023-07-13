Erna Kable

Erna A. Kable, age 96, of Osage, MN, formerly of Jamestown, ND passed away on July 10, 2023, at CHI St. Joseph Hospital in Park Rapids, Minnesota.

Erna was born on January 12, 1927, to Oswald and Ida Schielke in Windsor, North Dakota. It was in this same area that she attended public school. In 1945, Erna was united in marriage to Erwin Mueller in Jamestown, ND. This union was blessed with four children: Judy, Wesley, Roy, and Dennis. She attended Nursing School in Jamestown, graduating in 1954. Erna devoted herself to making a warm and loving home for her family. She was a wonderful cook and baker who will long be remembered for her delicious homemade breads, pies, and stews. For many years, Erna worked as a Registered Nurse at the Jamestown State Hospital. In 1969, Erna lost her oldest son, Wesley who was killed in active combat in Vietnam two days before his 19th birthday. In 1971, Erna moved to Anoka, MN where she gained employment at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids where she worked as a Registered Nurse in the prenatal unit until her retirement in 1987. On July 30, 1972, Erna was united in marriage to Alfred Kable in Havre, MT. They made their home in Cedar, MN, for several years before moving to Princeton, MN where they resided until 1987. At that time, they built a home on Straight Lake near Park Rapids, MN, where they have lived up to the present time. Erna was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Park Rapids, and the Otto Hendrickson American Legion Post #212 Auxiliary, where she was honored as a gold star mother. She was also a member of the Osage Environmental Association. Erna enjoyed working with her children as a 4-H leader and with the Future Farmers of America Chapter in Jamestown for many years. She enjoyed making stained glass windows, oil painting and quilting. Above all she loved her family with all her heart.

She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter Judy Strange of Park Rapids, MN; two sons: Roy Mueller of Twin Valley, MN; and Dennis Mueller of Motley, MN; three step-children: Sharon Kable of Little Canada, MN; Stephen Kable of Forrest Lake, MN; and Stuart (Cari) Kable of Bessmar, NC; very loved grandchildren and great grandchildren; sister: Shirley Cedar of MN; as well as other relatives and friends.

Erna was preceded in death by her husbands, parents, brothers, sisters, and her son, Wesley.

Memorial Service will be held Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 11:00 am at St. Johns Lutheran Church in Park Rapids Minnesota. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service.