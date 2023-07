Dec. 7, 1931 - March 1, 2023

CARRINGTON, N.D. - Eugene Summers, 91, Carrington, N.D., died Wednesday, March 1, in Golden Acres Manor.

Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., followed by a funeral at 2 p.m., Friday, July 7, at Evans Funeral Home in Carrington, N.D. Burial will be 11 a.m. Monday, July 10, in North Dakota Veterans Cemetery in Mandan, N.D.

Arrangements by Evans Funeral Home.