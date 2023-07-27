Gary Erickson

Gary Monroe Erickson passed away in his home in Huachuca City, AZ on June 27, 2023. Gary was born on July 25, 1947 in Jamestown, ND to Henry and Elva Erickson. He graduated from Jamestown High School in 1965 and worked at various places in the area.

He was once married to Linda Hatlewick. From this marriage they had 3 sons-Gerald, Glen, and Don.

In 1979, he married Carol (Ratts) Kiser and gained 2 additional sons- Cale and Jeff Kiser.

Gary retired from Goodrich (originally Western Gear) after many years of service.

Gary was a big fan of NASCAR and Mopar. He raced flat track, motocross, and stock cars. One of his biggest accomplishments was winning the points championship at Jamestown Speedway in 1979. He also went to Sturgis Rally for many years.

Gary and Carol moved to Huachuca City, AZ in 2012. Survivors include children: Gerald (Jacque) Erickson, Glen Erickson, Don (Jen White) Erickson, Cale (Lavonne) Kiser and Jeff (Vangie) Kiser; grandchildren: April (Adam) Zimney, Nick (Kala) Erickson, Allison Becker, Claire Erickson, Christopher Erickson, Alexis Erickson, Caden Erickson, Chanielle Hayes, Erika (Andrew) Lamb, Caroline Kiser, and Julie Kiser, and 4 great grandchildren. Surviving siblings include Alice (Jim) Larson, Marvin Erickson, and Jan (Gene) Hetletved.

He was preceded in death by his wife Carol and his parents. A celebration of life will be held on Monday, August 7, 2023 at 11:00 am at Hidden Rivers Acre in Jamestown, ND.