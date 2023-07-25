Gerald W. “Bud” Carlson

Gerald “Bud” Carlson, 64, of Jamestown, ND, passed away at his home Thursday, July 20, 2023. Bud struggled with juvenile rheumatoid arthritis most of his life and more recently with heart problems.

Bud was born January 12, 1959, in Jamestown, the son of Gerald and Annette (Ganser) Carlson. He attended St. John’s Academy and graduated from Jamestown High School. Bud was active in AAU and the high school swim team. He also took piano and accordion lessons, his mother envisioned a family band. Bud attended Wahpeton State School of Science for small electronic repair and welding. He was united in marriage July 1, 2006 to the love of his life, Darlene Schultes. Gerald loved her cooking and her family as his own, especially Robert and Lulu. They loved fishing together and were past members of Dakota Anglers.

Gerald is survived by his loving wife, Darlene; her sons, Robert, Michael and Chad Wolff; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Julie (Lindsay) Orr, Judy (Lyle Wergeland) Carlson; Jeff (Nancy Bader) Carlson; Jackie Akin; James (Caroline Fischer) Carlson; nephews and nieces, Tom (Matty) Orr, Lyndon, Jocelyn, Ellen, Juliette and Brekken Orr, Jessica (Matt) Johnson, Charlie and Jack Johnson, Ashley Akin, Samantha Akin, and Zoe (Peter Manstrom) Wergeland Manstrom, and Henrik Manstrom; and brothers and sisters-in-law.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial Service - 10:30 a.m., Friday, July 28, 2023 at Eddy Funeral Home, Jamestown, ND.