Goldie Mehlhoff

Goldie Louise (Hazer) Mehlhoff, of Jamestown, ND, passed away on August 26, 2023 at the age of 100 surrounded by family members.

Goldie was born September 16, 1922 near Woodworth, North Dakota, the daughter of Henry and Rena (French) Hazer. She grew up in the Woodworth area, attended a rural school in Paris County and high school at Columbia High School near Branford, North Dakota.

Goldie married John C. Mehlhoff on June 23, 1939 in Jamestown, North Dakota. They farmed near Branford, North Dakota from 1939 to 1942. Goldie and John then farmed in the Woodworth area from 1942 to 1972 when they moved to Jamestown, North Dakota. In Woodworth Goldie was a member of ELC Lutheran Church. She was involved in Ladies Aid and did quilting.

While in Jamestown, Goldie worked at Montgomery Wards, White Home Center and the Jamestown State Hospital. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and helped with quilting and the church newsletter Bond.

Goldie had four great years at the Eventide Assisted Living in Jamestown from 2018 to 2022. In August 2022 she entered Eventide Jamestown Nursing Home where she resided until her passing.

Goldie enjoyed spending holidays and special time with her family, her grandchildren and friends. She enjoyed playing pinochle, solitaire, scrabble, and whist. She also enjoyed working mazes, crossword puzzles, and word searches until her eyesight weakened.

Goldie is survived by sons, Wilfred Mehlhoff, Jamestown and Loren (Kim) Mehlhoff, West Fargo, daughters, Teresa Backer, Durango, Kathryn (Albert) Mettler, Bismarck, and Edith (Tom) Gould, Jamestown, and son-in-law, Carlyle Adam, Glendive. Goldie is also survived by 14 grandchildren 17 great grandchildren, 6 great, great grandchildren and one great, great, great grandchild to be born in October.

Goldie was preceded in death by husband, John of 52 years; son, John Charles Mehlhoff, daughter, Sylvia Adam, her parents, Henry and Rena Hazer, brothers Lester and Gilman Hazer and sister Daisy Brooks.

We would like to express thanks to the Eventide staff for all their care over the last years. Also, a thanks goes to the JRMC Hospice.

Family will be receiving friends from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at Eddy Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 1:00 PM, Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Jamestown, ND with Pastor Kristi Weber officiating. Interment will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Eddy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.