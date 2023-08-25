Gordon Loper, 87, Jamestown, ND died Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at the Jamestown Regional Medical Center.

Gordon Leroy was born July 6, 1936 in Lemmon, SD the son of Clarence and Elda (Higby) Loper. He grew up in the Morriston, SD area where he went to school before moving to the Hettinger, ND area in the 1940’s and finally Mandan, ND where he finished his education. He made his home in Mandan where he worked for A&L Service, 20th Century Sign Co, and then moved on to the Raymond Ford shop where he was an assistant shop foreman. In the mid 1950’s he moved back to Hettinger to work at Hettinger Auto as a shop foreman and he was also a Deputy Sheriff for Adams County.

Gordie was active in the Hettinger Fire Dept, JC’s Civil Air Patrol and many other community organizations. He was a member of the National Guard 817 End. Cor. and a Boy Scout leader. In 1959 he began working for Hedahls, Inc in Hettinger and in 1973 he moved Jamestown where he continued work for them as a manager until 1988.

He and Diann Elhard were married July 22, 1977 in Hill City, SD where they made their home. In 1980 they purchased the Wonder Bar in Jamestown which they operated until 2000. He also drove truck for Lindberg’s for 20 plus years. Gordie was a member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, Elks Lodge 995, American Legion, and 40-8. He served on the Rodeo and Bull-A-Rama Committee for over 20 years.

Gordie enjoyed people and visiting, he was always waving at everyone while driving. He enjoyed hunting, going to Jud to deer hunt with the gang every year (friends from Bismarck, Forman, Fargo & Jud). He always had an upbeat attitude that things will get better if there was a down time, he was very positive. Gordie loved his grandkids, and in the summer would sit outside and would visit with them. He had a passion for trucking and would talk about it with his sons who are also in the business. Gordie loved music and loved to dance.

Gordon is survived by his wife, Diann; 3 sons, Gary (Char), Spearfish, SD; Ken (Nina), Deland, FL; David (Julie), Lemmon, SD; 1 grandson, Dillon (Mariah) Loper, Crosby, ND; 4 step grandchildren, Ted (Ashely) Kelso; Dustin Kelso, Hettinger, ND; Stephanie (Todd) Blom, Tower City, ND; and Christopher Freymark, Jamestown, ND; and 13 step greatgrandchildren; 2 sisters-in-law, Helen Elhard, Gackle, ND, and Jane Loper, TN.

He was preceded in death by his parents; 2 stepchildren, Marti and Lisa Freymark; 1 brother, Marvin, 3 brothers-in-laws, Walter, Burnette, Alvin and 2 sisters-in-laws, Lorretta and Eileen.

Memorial Service- 5:00 PM Monday August 28, 2023 at the Haut Funeral Chapel in Jamestown, ND

Interment- Jud UCC Cemetery, Jud, ND