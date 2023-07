April 29, 1974 - June 30, 2023

MINOT, N.D. - Harlee Kvalnes, 49, Benedict, N.D., died Friday, June 30, in Minot.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with a rosary at 7 p.m., Friday, July 7, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Garrison, N.D. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 8, at the church. Burial will be at a later date in the church cemetery.

Arrangements by Thompson Funeral Home in Garrison.