Harriett DeVillers, 99, passed away on July 24, 2023, at Golden Acres Manor in Carrington, ND.

Harriett Theresa Nogosek was born on May 14, 1924 at Kensal, ND, the daughter of Louis and Theresa (Neva) Nogosek.

She grew up on the family farm and attended grade school at a rural school in Nogosek township. She attended Kensal High School and graduated in 1942. After receiving her teaching certificate from Minot State College, she taught in rural schools in Stutsman and Foster counties. On February 14, 1944, Harriett married Kenneth DeVillers at St. John’s Catholic Church in Kensal. They lived and farmed in the Kensal area for many years. Kenneth died in 2010. They were married for 66 years.

Harriett was a lifelong member of St. John’s Catholic Church in Kensal, where she was baptized, confirmed, and married. For many years she taught Sunday school classes, was a member of St. John’s Church choir, and a member of the Alter Society. She was also caretaker of St. John’s Cemetery for a number of years.

Harriett loved the outdoors. She enjoyed working in her yard, gardening, bicycling, snowmobiling, traveling and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Harriett is survived by her four children; Dianne (Joe) Urso of Warrenville, IL; Joel (Kathy) DeVillers of Carrington, ND; Greg (Janet) DeVillers of Grand Forks, ND; and Mary Beth (David) Thill of Sugar Grove, IL. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and many great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth; son, James; parents; two brothers, LaVerne and Leland; five sisters, Mildred Schrade, Lorraine Wright, Marcia Krueger, Irene Pitra, and infant sister, Phylliss.

Mass of Christian Burial - 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at St. John’s Catholic Church, Kensal, ND, with Father Sean Mulligan, celebrant.

Visitation - One hour before the service at the church.

Burial - St. John Cemetery, Kensal.

Arrangements are in the care of Eddy Funeral Home, Jamestown.