Howard Nelson, 78, passed on Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at his home in Carrington, ND.

Howard Kenneth Nelson was born on May 31, 1945 to Dorothy (Goodrich) Nelson and Louis Nelson in Ellendale, ND. He graduated from NDSCS, Wahpeton in Autobody. Howard married Charlotte Schweitzer on September 3, 1965 in Carrington, ND. He worked in Autobody and as an Insurance Adjuster. Howard belonged to the Trinity Lutheran Church of Carrington, Fire Department of Carrington, Ambulance Service, Kiwanis, JC’s, Lions Club and Carrington Golf Club. He enjoyed race car driving, golf, hunting, fishing and pool leagues in Carrington, Devils Lake, and Jamestown. He also liked spending time at family get togethers, vacations and trips.

He is survived by his wife, Charlotte; son, Bryan (Heather) Nelson of Clark Summit, PA; daughter, Dana (Brad) Parkhouse of Casselton, ND; 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

Howard is preceded in death by his parents, Louis & Dorothy; brothers, Loren Nelson and Gene Nelson; parents-in-law, Kenneth & Evelyn Schweitzer, brothers-in-law, Karsten Schweitzer and Darrel Schweitzer, and grandson, Patrick Nelson.

Howard’s Visitation will be Monday, July 10, from 6:00PM-7:00PM followed by a Prayer Service at 7:00PM all at Trinity Lutheran Church, Carrington, ND.

His Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at 10:00AM at Trinity Lutheran Church, Carrington, ND.

His Burial will be at the Carrington Cemetery. On-line condolences may be sent at www.EvansFuneralHomeND.com