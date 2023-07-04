Imogene Greer, 95, of Jamestown, ND, left this life on Friday afternoon, June 30, 2023 at Edgewood, Jamestown.

Imogene was born March 10, 1928, in Jamestown, the daughter of George and Charlene (Johnston) Boelke. She grew up and attended school in Moon Lake Township, near Windsor, ND, and then Eldridge School.

Imogene was united in marriage to Glen Greer on April 22, 1945 at Jamestown. They made their home south of Cleveland, ND in Stirton Township where they operated a cattle and grain farm until 1976 when they built a home and moved to Cleveland. After Glen’s passing in 1998, Imogene later met and enjoyed many years with Ed Braun and his family.

Imogene was meticulous in everything she did. She was a hard-working farm wife and homemaker who took pride in her family, home and garden. She enjoyed travel, dancing, cooking, baking, and did cross stitch and embroidery. Her family would tell you she made the best homemade buns! Imogene served as clerk and treasurer of Stirton Township for many years. She was a charter member of the Wild Rose Homemakers Club and a long-time member of the Cleveland Methodist Ladies Aide. She also belonged to the Senior Citizens Over 55 Club. Imogene became a member of St Paul’s Catholic Church, Tappen ND

Imogene is survived by her sons, Gordon (Rose) Greer and Merle (Linda) Greer; daughter-in-law, Linda Greer; nine grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; two great great-grandchildren; sisters, Carol Babcock and Kae Herring, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Glen; son, Virgil Greer; great-grandsons, Austin Greer and Jordon Greer-Wilz; brothers, Charles (Carla) Boelke and Kenneth (Frances) Boelke and Ed Braun.

Mass of Christian Burial - 2:00 p.m., Thursday, July 6, 2023 at St. James Basilica, Jamestown.

Visitation - One hour before the Mass at the church.

Burial - Highland Home Cemetery, Jamestown.

Arrangements are in the care of Eddy Funeral Home.