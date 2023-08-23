Jacqueline Yvonne Ames, 85, of Wimbledon, ND, died Monday afternoon, August 21, 2023 at Jamestown Regional Medical Center, Jamestown.

Jacqueline “Jaci” Ames was born August 16, 1938, in Valley City, ND, the daughter of William and Elvera Hildebrant. After her parents passed away, she was raised by Drew and Elsie Elliott. Jaci graduated from Leal High School in 1956 and then attended Valley City State University. She worked various jobs, including telephone operator, waitress, and helped on the farm driving truck. Jaci married LeRoy Ames on September 10, 1959. He died on May 21, 2000.

She served as a Bible school teacher at St. John’s United Methodist Church, Wimbledon. Jaci enjoyed painting and crafts, was a huge Minnesota Vikings fan, and loved her dogs and Johnny Cash. She also enjoyed working in her flower beds and garden.

Jaci is survived by her three sons, Bradley Ames, Fargo, ND, Timothy (Shelley) Ames, Wimbledon, and Mark (Krista) Ames, Spiritwood, ND; eight grandchildren, Kyle, Eric, Kristi, Emily, Megan, Lucas, Alyssa, and Karl; five great-grandchildren, Aubree, Treyton, Spencer, Elliott, and Skylar; and sister, Alice George, Graham, WA.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two sisters, Mary Fritze and Betty Hesch; and an infant son.

Funeral Service - 2:00 p.m., Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Eddy Funeral Home, Jamestown.

Visitation - 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, August 25, 2023 at the funeral home.

Burial - Highland Home Cemetery, Jamestown.