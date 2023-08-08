Jani Rae Hendrickson, of Fargo, died Monday, July 31, 2023.

Jani Rae Heringer was born in Fargo on August 13, 1960, to James and Dorothy (Grimstvedt) Heringer and was raised in Jamestown. After high school she attended the Lutheran Bible Institute of Seattle. After college she enjoyed traveling and camping with her family.

She resided in the Fargo area for several years and was employed at Gateway Chevrolet. She was proud and honored to be part of their team, loving everyone she worked with and often spoke of their love and generosity.

On July 10, 2021, Jani married David Hendrickson of West Fargo. They were the love of each other’s lives, and Jani was a very loving and devoted wife. One of Jani’s greatest joys was loving and making memories with her husband.

Jani was a very warm and kind person. She glorified God in nearly everything she did, loving people unconditionally, and people she just met loved her. She had a way of being attentive to other people’s needs and emotions that is rare in this world. She kept in touch with people she loved and often shared cards, notes, calls, and messages. Jani valued her family and friends as the most important in life. She had a son Gunnar and daughter, Chalsey from previous marriage, who she loved beyond words and strived to keep in touch with them always.

Jani loved to take pictures, mostly of friends and family, and shared them with all, wanting to preserve the memories that were precious to her. She loved to cook and was quick to invite guests into her home for a special meal.

Jani was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.

She is survived by her husband, David, daughter, Chalsey (Brad) Neva, grandchildren Alec and Damon of Marion, Iowa; son Gunnar Messner, grandchildren Sullivan, Sylas and Rhythm of Central City South Dakota; brother, David (Chris) Heringer, son Evan, daughter Emma (Cory) Ploof and their children, Landon and Sutton, sisters, Traci (Rick) Harmon and sons, Jayme, Joshua, Justin, Jesse and Jonny, St. Joseph, Missouri, Shelli (Howard) Taylor and son, Trevor, and daughter, Carlie, White Cloud, Kansas. She is survived by many cousins who loved her dearly.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, August 14, 2023, with visitation starting at 1 p.m. at Lighthouse Church, Fargo.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center Fargo. To sign the online guestbook, go to www.boulgerfuneralhome.com