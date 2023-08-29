Jeanne Ziegelman

Jeanne Phyllis (Spangler) Ziegelman passed away peacefully August 24th. She had celebrated her 92nd birthday just 3 days earlier. Jeanne was born on August 21, 1931 in Jamestown, North Dakota to George and Susan Spangler. She attended college in Valley City and received her teaching certificate. She taught school prior to marrying Alfred Ziegelman in September 1952. She grew up on the family farm in Lippert Township and moved back onto the farm in 1971, where she and Alfred farmed for many years. Jeanne loved nature and animals. She was a gardener and loved the flowers that grew with all the edibles. She was a stay at home Mom for many years, sewing matching outfits for the children. She enjoyed canning the vegetables from her garden and was a wonderful baker, she made the best apple pies! Later in life she started her own tax preparation business. She was very proud of that business which allowed her to assist her clients and continue to increase her knowledge. She became an avid quilter and spent many hours making quilts for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Susan (McNeil) Spangler, her husband Alfred, son-in-law Raymond Haugarth and three sisters; Marjorie Limesand, Doris Smith, and Beverly Miller. She leaves behind one sister Joyce Conley and her children; Janel Haugarth, Tracy Wolf, Todd (Melody) Ziegelman and Beth (Leon) Workin. She is survived by 11 grandchildren and 15 great Grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Caring Edge Hospice at 600 S 2nd St, Bismarck, ND or Second Hand Hounds https://www.secondhandhounds.org/ways-to-donate.

Memorial Service - 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at Eddy Funeral Home, Jamestown.

Burial - Highland Home Cemetery, Jamestown.