Joan Stahlhut, 63, Jamestown, ND died Sunday July 16, 2023 at Eventide at Hi-Acres in Jamestown.

Joan Frahm was born January 15, 1960 in Valley City, ND, the daughter of Eugene and Pearl (Mahlke) Frahm. She graduated from Wimbledon High School in 1978. Joan attended Town and Country Beauty College of Jamestown.

She and Paul Stahlhut were married June 14, 1980 at Jamestown, ND. They made their home in Jamestown where she worked at Stutsman County Bank for 15 years. She then worked as a Direct Care Associate at the ND State Hospital until her passing.

She was a member of the Atonement Lutheran Church. Joan was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother and loved spending time with her family and friends, and her 3 cats Butter, Zora and Charles.

Joan is survived by her 2 daughters, Kari (Brandon “Chewy”) Dewald, Jamestown, ND; Kate (Matt) Dellaneva, Jamestown, ND; 3 grandchildren, Kennedy and Kayde Dewald, and Nova Dellaneva; 2 brothers, Donn (Kristi) Frahm, Alexandria, MN, Jim (Lori) Frahm, Dazey, ND; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband in 2022, parents, stepmother Marilyn Frahm and 1 sister, Mona.

Prayer Service - 7:00 PM Thursday, July 20, 2023 at the Haut Funeral Home in Jamestown

Memorial Service - 10:30 AM Friday, July 21, 2023 at the Haut Funeral Home in Jamestown