JoAnn Deede, 70, of Jamestown, ND, passed away Saturday, August 12, 2023 at Altru Hospital, Grand Forks, ND.

JoAnn was born November 7, 1952, the daughter of Victor Earl and Mildred (Guyott) Thompson. She grew up in Oakes, ND and graduated in 1971 from Oakes High School. JoAnn went to Excelsior Springs, MO to be in the Job Corps for 1.5 years, and then moved to Jamestown where she worked at the North Dakota State Hospital for 40 years. This is where she met her first husband, Arthur Larson. They were married in October 1977 and were married for 18 years until he passed away. JoAnn met John Deede in 2001 and they were married September of 2007. They were married for ten years before John passed away. JoAnn retired in October of 2016 from NDSH, but continued to work part time until 2019 when her health declined.

JoAnn was very involved in her church, St. John’s Lutheran, especially with cooking for the church. She also loved bowling, travelling and her dogs.

She is survived by five brothers, Victor (Linda) Thompson, Alan (Carol) Thompson, Robert Thompson, Tim Thompson, and Terry Thompson; three sisters, Pat (Will) Larson, Sharon Hanson, and Maryann (Mark) Sommerland; many nieces and nephews; and many special friends.

JoAnn was preceded in death by her spouses; parents; grandparents; sister, Sheila; brother-in-law, Harold; and sister-in-law, Cathy.

Funeral Service - 10:30 a.m., Friday, August 18, 2023 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Jamestown, with Pastor Erik Weber officiating.

Visitation - One hour before the service at the church.

Burial - Sunset Memorial Gardens, Jamestown.

