Joyce E. Rivinius

Our mother, Joyce Elaine Rivinius, entered her eternal home on June 25, 2023. A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, July 10, 2023, 1:00-4:00pm, at the Calvary United Methodist Church, 4575 45th St S, Fargo, ND. A funeral service will take place on Thursday, July 13, 2023, 2:00pm, at Noelridge Christian Church, 7111 C Ave NE, Cedar Rapids, IA.

Born December 19, 1927 in Warren, MN, to Gerhart and Emma Useldinger and later adopted by her step-father, Harold Leach. Joyce was raised in Grafton, ND. She graduated from Fargo High School. Joyce married Melvin Rivinius on December 27, 1947 and they made their home near Streeter, ND, where they farmed and raised five daughters. In their retirement years they lived in Jamestown, ND, Mt. Horeb, WI, and Fargo, ND. In 2017 she moved to Cedar Rapids, IA.

From working on the farm digging fields, to helping Melvin with sheep and cattle, and caring for her children, she always had a bit of time leftover for keeping fit and active. Joyce did cartwheels while picking rocks, splits with her girls in the living room, roller skating on Saturday nights, and danced to Lawrence Welk with Melvin. She was also a great cook, baker, and seamstress.

While living in Jamestown she worked at Wards, The Fair Store, and White Drug. In Mt. Horeb at The Homestead and The Christmas House. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Fargo for many years.

Joyce is survived by her daughters, Cindy (Dave) Huovinen, Vicki (Gerry) Tillman, Tracy (Mike) Rudish, Nancy (Joe) Ruth; a son-in-law, Randy Portz; eight grandchildren, Tara, Tanya, Tiana, Melissa, Joseph, David, Adam and Andi; fourteen great-grandchildren; and one brother, Marvin Leach.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin; daughter, Wendy Portz; sister, Shirley Shepard; brother, Vern Useldinger; and her parents.

Joyce is now smiling in heaven.

