Joyce M. Hanson

Joyce Hanson, 87 passed away on August 25, 2023 in Fargo ND. Joyce Marie Hambek was born on December 22, 1935 to Edward & Edith (Mork) Hambek in Minot, ND. She was the eldest of 5 children. She attended Minot schools. Joyce met her future husband, Daryl Hanson, while working at Minot Federal where she was the lead accountant. They wed in 1957. Joyce & Daryl had three children, Jeff, Mike & Kari.

Joyce was an overall private person, but was a loyal defender of what was right and just. She loved staying informed on current events, eating Cheetos and drinking her Diet Pepsi. Joyce worked for JC Penney’s for many years and enjoyed using her employee discount buying treasures and gifts for all. Joyce was always up for taking road trips, visiting family and friends, especially if it involved a casino or two! After many years apart, Joyce and her sister Marlys were able to live just a few blocks from each other and she was very happy they could spend weekly visits together. One of Joyce’s greatest joys was taking care of her grandchildren and then great-grandchildren through the years.

Joyce was preceded in death by her son Jeff; her parents; her brothers Eddie & Vacky; and sister Marlys Heggen.

Joyce is survived by her son Mike (Collegetown PA) and daughter Kari (Doug) Rumpza (Fargo); brother Jim Hambek (Minot), sister-in-law Marion Hambek (Minot), and brother-in-law Dewey Heggen (West Fargo); grandchildren Lindsey Roemmich (Valley City), Alexa Stoller (Fargo), Jacob Rumpza (Fargo), Kelly (Jared) Mullen, Lauren Hanson and Britney Hanson (all of Worcester, PA). Joyce had 11 great-grandchildren to include two sets of twins! Sierra 20, Kaitlyn 19, Domenic 17, Kyra & Carson 15, Antonino 12, Mason 9, Christian & Caleb 8, Lucas 4, Elijah 1.

There will be a private family remembrance. We have lost the world’s greatest listener. Rest in peace, until we meet again.