Karen Theis, age 81, of Jamestown, ND, died on Sunday, August 27, 2023 at Golden Acres Manor in Carrington, ND.

Karen Ann Moriarty was born on August 22, 1942 in Carrington, ND to Francis and Esther (Berg) Moriarty. Karen attended and graduated from Bordulac School in 1960. On August 28, 1961, Karen was united in marriage to Ronald N. Theis at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Carrington. Together they were blessed with five children: Donnie, Bobbie Joe, Jerry, Julie, and Jodi.

Karen enjoyed employment at various establishments over the years including; Fenley’s, Petsinger’s, Seaburg Drug, Holy Family Villa, Eventide Hi-Acres Manor, and cleaning homes. She was a member of the Sacred Heart Altar Society and Esterbrook Club.

Karen was full of life and enjoyed a number of hobbies. She loved camping and spending time out at the lake on the pontoon. She also enjoyed being at home cleaning her house and tending to her beautiful flowers. She was known for her green thumb and wonderful flower beds. She also loved the Christmas season and decorating her home for it. Karen adored her grandchildren and was often heard bragging about all their accomplishments. She spent a great deal of time with her friends, especially with her best friend, Marlene Schaack. Her and her friends could often be found together at the Spiritwood Inn, shaking dice and playing tickets.

Karen will be greatly missed by her husband of 61 years, Ronald, Jamestown, ND; children, Donnie (Teresa) Theis, Carrington, ND, Bobbie Joe (Dawn) Theis, Carrington, ND, Jerry (Xanthe) Theis, Newburg, ND, Julie (Terry) Hall, Upham, ND, Jodi (Dustin) Erickson, Lansford, ND, and bonus son, Eric Nordstrom, Spiritwood Lake, ND; sister, Mary Lou (Roland) Sharbono; grandchildren, Kelly (Tom), Stephanie (Brandon), Joe (Brandi), Carisa (Nick), Sammi (Cole), Riley (Alexis), Brock, Tanner, Kylee, Bryce, Addison, Ryder, Beau, Allie (Levi), Jordan, Carter (Drew), Savanna (Bryce), Hesston, and Stetson; twenty-two great-grandchildren, sister-in-law, Peggy (Bob) Clifton; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Karen is preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Esther; in-laws, Romel and Pat Theis; two brothers, Jerome “Bucky” Moriarty and Doran “Red” Moriarty; brother-in-law, Robert Theis; sister-in-law, Marlene Schaack; nephew, Shawn Clifton; and niece, Mary Beth Theis.

Her Visitation will be Wednesday, from 2:00PM-7:00PM with a Rosary Service at 6:30PM followed by a Vigil Service at 7:00PM all at Evans Funeral Home, Carrington.

Karen’s Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, August 31, 2023, at 10:30AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Carrington, ND.

Her Burial will be at the Carrington Cemetery.

On-line condolences may be sent at www.EvansFuneralHomeND.com