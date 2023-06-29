Kenneth Schneider, 81, of Ypsilanti, ND, passed away unexpectedly late Sunday night, June 25, 2023 at Jamestown Regional Medical Center, Jamestown.

Kenneth was born April 11, 1942 in a sod house on the family farm near Ashley, ND, the son of Johnnie and Teena (Meidinger) Schnieder. He attended country school in McIntosh County and helped on the family farm and worked various jobs in the area. Kenneth enlisted in the US Army and was stationed in Okinawa until he was honorably discharged in 1962. He married Viola Klettke in 1963 and he worked for Coca-Cola in Jamestown for a short time. They moved to Minneapolis where Kenneth learned the auto body trade, then moved back to the Ashley area to own and operated Cold Water Auto Body. He married Francis Cox in 1989 and lived on a farm near Ypsilanti, ND where he raised cattle and worked for area farmers and businesses. After Francis passed away on March 22, 2008, Kenneth found a friendship with Iva Klose. His passion was the farm and served on the Corwin Township board for 28 years. Kenneth was a member of the American Legion and V.F.W. and enjoyed collecting model cars.

Kenneth is survived by one daughter, Cindy (Tim) Ikert; granddaughters, Shawna (Scott) Annis and Carla (Skylar) Mayo; great-granddaughter, Brynlee Annis; sisters, Betty (Laurence) Rall, Ramona Ketterling, Sharon Moen, and Sheila (Bill) Heim; sister-in-law, Hope Schnieder; nieces, Cheri, Vicki, Valerie, Nikki, and Kayla; nephews, Lynn and Justin; many great nieces and nephews and cousins; special friend, Iva Klose; and dog, Lady (who saved his life when his home burned).

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Francis; and brother, Neal Schnieder.

Visitation - 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, June 30, 2023 at Eddy Funeral Home, Jamestown.

Funeral Service - 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 1, 2023 at Eddy Funeral Home with Pastor Kristi Weber officiating.

Burial - Montpelier Cemetery, Montpelier, ND.