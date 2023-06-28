Larry Gutzwiller, 81, of Jamestown ND, passed away at Jamestown Regional Medical Center, on June 23, 2023.

Larry was born on July 27, 1941 in Jamestown, to parents Mildred (Heaton) and Gerald Gutzwiller. Larry graduated from Jamestown High School in 1959.

He began working for Otter Tail in 1965, where he was a part of several different crews over the years. His final position in the company was as a service representative. He began enjoying his retirement in August of 2000.

Larry married the love of his life Sherri (Otto) in June of 1973 and together they raised three children and were blessed with three grandchildren. Larry and Sherri spent 50 wonderful years together having recently celebrated their golden anniversary.

He enjoyed rides on his motorcycle, hunting, and fishing over the years. But Larry’s happy place was on the golf course, when he wasn’t perfecting his golf game, he was watching golf. Larry and Sherri spent the last 16 years traveling between their home in North Dakota and their second home in Palmview, TX so Larry could golf year-round.

Larry is survived by his loving wife Sherri, two sons, Jay Gutzwiller, Ryan Gutzwiller, and daughter Lisa (Brad) Lee. His brother Don (Sue) Gutzwiller lives in Ft. Myers, FL.

No services are scheduled at this time.

Eddy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.