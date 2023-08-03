Larry Pecka, Sr.

Larry Dean Pecka Sr., 84, passed away on August 1, 2023 in Jamestown, ND. Larry was born in Devils Lake, ND on 04/28/1939 the son of Frank Pecka and Mary (Pic) Pecka. He graduated from Central High School in Grand Forks. He was manager of Jamestown Gas Company until his retirement.

Larry married the love of his life Jane Stevens on November 2, 1956. They were married for 58 years when Jane passed away in 2014. Larry and Jane had eight children, Larry Pecka Jr, Natalie (Hank) Telken, Mary (Mickey) Searels, Steven (Debbie) Pecka, Theresa (Alan) Vogel, Michael Pecka, Sarah Kelly, and Chad Pecka, 13 Grandchildren, and 19 Great- Grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jane, parents, his sister Ida Henschel, sons, Larry Jr. and Michael Pecka, granddaughter Jennifer Pecka, and his faithful dog, Oreo.

He was a member of St. James Basilica, the Knights of Columbus, Hillcrest Golf Club, and past member of the church choir. Larry enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting, and spending time with his children. One of Larry’s proudest accomplishments was getting 2 holes in one despite being legally blind. Larry had a great sense of humor and always had a story for any one he encountered.

Prayer Service - 7:00 p.m., Friday, August 4, 2023 at Eddy Funeral Home, Jamestown.

Mass of Christian Burial - 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 5, 2023 at St. James Basilica, Jamestown, with Father Joseph Littlefield, celebrant.

Visitation - One hour before each service.

Burial - Calvary Cemetery, Jamestown.

Arrangements are in the care of Eddy Funeral Home, Jamestown.