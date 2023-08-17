Lawrence Jorgenson

Lawrence (Larry) P. Jorgenson was born on March 29, 1933 near Lisbon, ND to John and Gertrude Jorgenson. Larry was raised on the family farm and graduated from Lisbon High School in 1951. In his early years, Larry enjoyed trapping with his dad. Larry’s first off-the-farm job was as a pinsetter at the Lisbon Bowling Alley. During his teen years Larry once rode on a cattle-drive in western North Dakota. After graduating from High School, Larry did many things including: working for Nelson Construction; Peter-Kiewit, and Griffin Demolition before attending Interstate Business College in Fargo for a short time.

Larry was drafted into the US Army in March 1958 and served/trained at Fort Carson (Colorado), Fort Monmouth (New Jersey), Redstone Arsenal Army Base (Alabama) and Fort Lewis (Washington). After his time in the Army, Larry served in the Army Reserve for 4 years.

Larry married the love of his life, Verney J. Strander on May 23, 1958. Over the course of 65+ years of marriage Larry and Verney enjoyed camping, fishing, dancing and a heavy dose of Larry’s Norwegian jokes. Together, they travelled around the country, took a trip to Europe in 1984, toured Alaska in 2009 and spent 27 winters in Texas.

Larry worked as an electrical lineman with Ottertail Power Company for 34+ years, retiring in 1995.

Larry was especially active in bowling and horseshoe pitching, winning numerous local, state and world tournament trophies. He was inducted into the ND Horseshoe Hall of Fame in 2013.

Larry is survived by his wife, Verney; 2 sons, Russell (Sheryl) Jorgenson, Mason, MI and Randall (Judith) Jorgenson, Jamestown, ND; 5 Grandchildren, Paul, Gayle, Amanda, Hannah and Riley; 6 Siblings, Derrel (Donna) Jorgenson, Pierre, SD, John (Dianna) Jorgenson, Mandan, ND, Jerome (JoAnn) Jorgenson, Wahpeton, ND, Marlys Sahlin, Broomfield, CO, and Bonnie (Don) York, Bellefield, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Leroy, Wayne, Ray, and Alan; sister, Lois Trangsrud; and son, Robbin.

Funeral Service - 10:30 a.m., Saturday, August 19, 2023 at Concordia Lutheran Church, Jamestown with Pastor Tom Eckstein officiating.

Visitation - 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, August 18, 2023 at Eddy Funeral Home, Jamestown.

Interment - Stiklestad Cemetery, Ft. Ransom, ND.

Arrangements are in the care of Eddy Funeral Home, Jamestown.