Lenora Schielke

Lenora “Nora” Schielke, 96, Jamestown, ND passed away Friday, August 11, 2023 at Edgewood Senior Living, Jamestown, ND.

Nora was the daughter of Christoff and Rosie (Ruff) Stickel. She was born September 25, 1926 in Fredonia, ND. She attended school in Linton and Windsor Township. Nora graduated from the 8th grade and later received her high school GED.

When she was 12 her mother passed away leaving five brothers and a sister to raise. She married Ivan Schielke on November 3, 1946 and they farmed in the Windsor area for 16 years. They moved to Jamestown where Nora worked at the NDSH for 32 years.

Nora is survived by her son, Wallace (Sherri), Scottsdale, AZ; two grandchildren, Bryan and Angelee. Bryan (Jennifer) live in Scottsdale, AZ; two great grandchildren, Leila and TJ Schielke; Angelee and her husband, Dan live in Tacoma, WA.

She is preceded in death by her husband Ivan Schielke; brothers, Melvin, Alden, Jake, Ed, Chris, and a brother in infancy.

The family expresses their appreciation to the staff and nurses of Edgewood, Jamestown and Hospice of the Red River Valley.

Visitation will be one hour before the service. Funeral service will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Jamestown, ND with Pastor James Naumann officiating. Interment will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Eddy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.