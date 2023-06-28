Logan Holm, 89, of Conrad, MT passed away peacefully on June 17, 2023, at Beehive Assisted Living in Conrad. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Christ the King Catholic Church, Mandan. Internment immediately following the service at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery in Mandan, where Logan will be laid to rest beside his wife, Jeanette. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral at the church. To read the full obituary, sign the online guestbook, and view the funeral livestream please visit www.weigelfuneral.com.