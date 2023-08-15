Lorraine J. Wolff, 91, of Superior, died on Sunday, August 13, 2023, at Villa Marina Health and Rehab Center in Superior.

Lorraine was born in Napoleon, ND on June 10, 1932, daughter of Bert J. & Esther (Wolf) Schauer. Her mother Esther died when Lorraine was very young. She was raised by her loving parents, Bert & Ada Schauer on a farm in Napoleon, ND.

She was a teacher in her younger years, and later worked as an LPN in the Jamestown Hospital and Jamestown State Hospital in North Dakota.

Lorraine enjoyed reading the Bible, traveling on bus trips to visit relatives in North Dakota, and researching genealogy.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roy; sons, Douglas Schmitt and Greg Schmitt; and siblings, Margie, Bonnie, and Bernie.

Lorraine is survived by her sons, Timothy (Diane) Schmitt of Superior and David Schmitt of Tacoma, WA; grandchildren, Jeremey Schmitt, Amanda Kramer, Jeff (Nickie) Schmitt, and Brian Schmitt; special great grandchildren, Harper and Grace, as well as many other great grandchildren; siblings, Bob, Tom, Chuck, Bert, Jerry, Linda, Arby, Cindy, and Kathy; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 20th beginning at Noon until the 1:00 p.m. funeral service at United Presbyterian Church, 229 N 28th St., Superior, with Pastor Brett Foote officiating.

Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens in Jamestown, ND.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Villa Marina Health and Rehab Center and St. Luke’s Hospice for their wonderful care of Lorraine.

Downs Funeral Home, 1617 N 19th St., Superior, is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.downsfh.com.