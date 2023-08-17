Marcella Murch

Marcella Leonora Murch passed away peacefully at SMP Ave Maria in Jamestown at the age of 91 on August 15, 2023.

Marcella was born August 9, 1932, in Jamestown, ND. She was the daughter of Irma and George Baker. She graduated from Jamestown High School in 1950. She went on to have a variety of jobs, including, bookkeeper for First James River National Bank, mail carrier for USPS, meter-reader for Tri-County Electric, and dairy farmer.

On May 14, 1952, she married her only true love, Everett Murch. They had four children together. A number of other children consider Marcella their second mother. “Extra” children were always welcome in Everett and Marcella’s home on the dairy farm. Some stayed for weeks, or even years, at a time. Everett passed away on July 19, 2011 and she continued to live on the farm until she moved to Ave Maria in April 2022.

Marcella’s greatest strength came from the knowledge that she had Jesus as her Savior. She enjoyed being a part of Our Saviors Lutheran Church and Ladies Aid and teaching Sunday School for many years

Marcella is survived by her four children, Steven (Peggy) Murch, Laurel, MT Lee (Jane) Murch, Eau Claire, WI, Alice Laber and Lyndon Murch, Jamestown, ND; her sisters, Ethel Anderson, Carol Hillstrom, Laurie (James) Hamm, one sister-in-law Jean Baker; as well as 8 Grandchildren, 5 step-grandchildren, 19 Great Grandchildren, and 5 step-great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, baby daughter Elizabeth, brothers; Eldon, Roy, and Darrell Baker; sister Erdeen Quamme, brothers-in-law; Joseph Quamme and Carl Hillstrom, and sister-in-law Lois Baker.

Visitation will be 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM followed by a prayer service at 7:00 PM, Friday, August 18, 2023 at Eddy Funeral Home.

A Victory Service will be held at 2:00PM, Saturday, August 19, 2023 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Jamestown with Rev. James Naumann officiating.

Interment will be at Highland Home Cemetery followed by fellowship at the church.

Arrangements are in the care of Eddy Funeral Home, Jamestown.