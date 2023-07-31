Marilyn Trautman

Marilyn Ann Trautman, 84, Cleveland, North Dakota died Friday, July 28, 2023 suddenly at her home. Marilyn was born September 23, 1938, near Cleveland, North Dakota, the daughter of Albert and Lena (Schuler) Wolf. She attended area elementary rural schools and graduated from Jamestown High School. Following high school, she went to work for the Bell Telephone Company working as a phone operator. She married Kenneth Trautman on June 2, 1961 in Jamestown, North Dakota. They made their home farming and raising cattle south of Cleveland in Stirton township where they remained for the last 62 years.

Marilyn was an active member of the United Methodist Church, Cleveland, where she was the current acting Secretary/Treasurer. She was a member of the Wild Rose Homemakers Club for many years, and she served on the Cleveland School PTA until its closing in 1982. She loved gardening, canning, and baking, you could never leave her home without being offered a pan or jar of goodies or if the season was right all the vegetables you could eat! She enjoyed cooking holiday dinners from large family gatherings to special occasions for her children, and grandchildren.

Marilyn was survived by her husband, Kenneth, of Cleveland; by her children, Keith (Julie), Cleveland, ND, Lori (Paul) Vandeberghe, Cleveland, ND; two grandchildren, Alexis Vandeberghe, and Kelsey Vandeberghe, both of Cleveland, ND; one sister Darlene (Jerry) Michel, Jamestown, ND, a sister-in-law, Carolgene Wolf, Alexandria, MN and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Deloise, Terry and Howard, a sister-in-law, Lorene Wolf and nephew, Jeff Michel.

Visitation was 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM, Monday, July 31, 2023 at Eddy Funeral Home, Jamestown, ND. Funeral service was held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 1st United Methodist Church, Jamestown, ND with Pastor Darrell Losing officiating. Interment will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Eddy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.