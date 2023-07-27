Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Marvin Donald (Donnie) Buckeye Jr.

Published July 27, 2023 at 1:08 PM

Marvin Donald Buckeye Jr. passed away on July 23, 2023 after a brief struggle with cancer.

Donnie was born on April 2, 1958 to Marvin and Darlene Buckeye Sr. in Jamestown, N.D.  He grew up in Edgeley, ND with 6 siblings.

After graduating from Edgeley High School in 1977, he started a career in cross-country truck driving until he settled in Gillette, WY. He was a hard working and loyal man to his work and family. Donnie will be missed deeply by those who knew him.

Donnie was a member of the ND National Guard. Interment will be held at a future date at the Veteran’s Cemetery in Mandan, ND.

