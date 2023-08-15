Mary Baumann, 69, Ashley, died Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at the Ashley Medical Center.

Memorial services will be 1:30 PM, Thursday, August 17, 2023 at the Emmanuel Community Church, Ashley, led by Pastor Barbara Krumm. Musicians will be Jodi Haas and Mary’s son, Jeffery. Private family inurnment will be at Ebenfeld Cemetery near Streeter, ND next year. Urn bearer will be Mary’s son, David, and honorary bearers are her children and grandchildren.

There will be a prayer service at Carlsen-Lien Chapel, Ashley, 7:00 PM Wednesday, August 16 led by Mary’s brother-in-law, Tom Freier. Visitation commences at 6:00 PM.

Mary Kathryn Eisenbeis, daughter of Annie (Becker) and Wesley Eisenbeis, was born at Jamestown on February 5, 1954. She grew up on a farm 5 miles west of Streeter, North Dakota. She graduated from Streeter High School, and she continued her education at NDSU graduating with a degree in agriculture and minor in animal science. Beginning in Killdeer, ND she started her 30+ year career with the USDA and becoming the first woman in the state of North Dakota to hold the title of District Soil Conservationist.

Finishing her career in Ashley, ND in 2009. She went on to work for the Ashley Tribune for several years part time, but the rest of her time would be filled with things that were important to her; photography, traveling, reading, gardening, and jigsaw puzzles. Nothing compares though to the time she got to spend with her grandkids.

Mary’s family prefers memorials to the North Dakota Veterans Home, PO Box 673, Lisbon, ND 58054.

Mary is survived by two sons-David Baumann and Jeffery Baumann of Ashley; two daughters-Arika (Jim) Elliott of Fargo and Amy Miller of Ashley; three sisters-Melinda (Tom) Freier of Kindred, Joanie Rau of Wahpeton, and Laurie Eisenbeis of Bismarck; and three grandchildren, Emerson, Wyatt & Mason.

She was preceded in death by her father, Wesley, on January 25, 2012 and her mother, Annie, on February 20, 1993.

Mary’s Church service will be livestreamed at the Lien Family Funeral Care Facebook page.

Services are in care of Carlsen-Lien Chapel, Ashley. (www.MillerLienFH.com)