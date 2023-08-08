Nancy Wolf

Nancy (Ginsbach) Wolf, was called home to the Lord on the evening of August 5th, 2023. She passed away peacefully in her home, with her family, after a brief battle with colon cancer.

Nancy Raye Ginsbach was born to Raymond and Beryl (Sisco) Ginsbach on February 21st, 1947 at Trinity Hospital in Jamestown, ND. She attended grade school in Edmunds, ND and in 1959, she moved with her family to Ellendale, ND where she graduated from Ellendale High School in 1965. She attended one year of college at UND-Ellendale branch.

She lived in New Orleans, LA for one year (go Saints!) and then returned to Jamestown, ND. She married Ronald Rae Wolf on February 1st, 1969 at St. James Catholic Church, where she has been a member ever since. Ron passed away in March, 2002.

Nancy worked various jobs during her life. She ran in-home daycare, was the Office Manager for St. James, while Ron was also the caretaker of Calvary Cemetery and, most recently, worked for Stutsman County until her retirement in 2012.

Nancy always found the positive in every situation and was a true fighter. No matter how tough life got, she would alternate between “this too shall pass” and “it could always be worse.” Her faith never wavered and she was proud to be Catholic. She was a history buff, digging up historical details on just about everything and especially loved putting together family history books for her grandchildren. She was always up for playing cards, namely golf and pinochle, but had fond memories of playing schmeer and canasta. She was a dedicated Downton Abbey fan and loved creating new deserts. Some of her best recipes were made by accident. Her favorite pastime was spending time and laughing with her family and friends. Her children and grandchildren lovingly called her Nana Nan.

If you are able to attend her funeral, the family asks you to wear something yellow, Nana’s favorite color. If you cannot attend, please take comfort in knowing Nana was excited to go home to meet Jesus and Mary and told her children many times how blessed her life was and how happy she was to go to heaven to once again see her loved ones.

Nancy is survived by her son Anthony ‘Tony’ Wolf, daughter-in-law Eva and grandchildren Aria and Craig, all of Boise, Idaho, daughter Tara Kapp, son-in-law Rusty and grandchildren Cole, Ty and Mya and son Cameron Wolf, all of Jamestown, sister Jean Weatherly, Bismarck, ND, sisters-in-law Carol Ginsbach, Aberdeen, SD and JoEllen Wolf, Pace, Florida and her brother-in-law Warren Aafedt, Easley, SC. as well as many beloved nieces and nephews and her dear friend Connie Jones. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her mother-in-law Bertha Schlittenhardt, her sister Joyce Aafedt, her brother R.Lee Ginsbach and brothers-in-law Melvin Weatherly and Floyd (Dutch) Wolf.

A reading of the rosary will be held at 7:00 PM, Thursday, August 10, 2023 at Eddy Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 AM, Friday, August 11, 2023 at St. James Basilica with Fr. Chad Wilhelm, presiding. Burial at Highland Home Cemetery to follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be sent to St. James Basilica, Jamestown or to a children’s charity as these were mom’s favorite ways of tithing to God’s works.

Eddy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.