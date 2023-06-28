Neal Falk, 71, of Williston, ND passed away at CHI St. Alexius Hospital in Bismarck, late Friday, June 23, 2023.

His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father Russell Kovash at 1:00 PM on Thursday, June 29, 2023. Interment in Riverview Cemetery, with military rites will follow the funeral mass. There will be a Prayer service at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Wednesday evening at 7:00 PM.

Visitation will at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Thursday from 9:00 AM until 7:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service at the church on Thursday.

Neal Francis Falk was born in Valley City, ND to Harold and Jean Falk on February 6, 1952. He had 5 sisters and 2 brothers. He lived on a farm near Courtenay, ND. He graduated from high school in Wimbledon, ND in 1970. In June 1971, Neal entered the Army and was stationed in Fort Lee, VA. During his army career, he was awarded a National Defense Service medal as an MP and Rifle/Marksman. He was honorably discharged in May 1973. He attended Moorhead State University in MN, graduating with a BA as a chemist. Neal moved to Williston, ND and became owner/operator of Sathe Analytical Laboratories from which he had only recently retired. He also was part owner of the Brillhart Elk Ranch in Musselshel, Montana.

Neal enjoyed fishing, hunting, farming, gemstones, collecting classic cars and most of all, he appreciated wildlife of any variety.

He encompassed a wonderful sense of humor and enjoyed teasing. He was knowledgeable in a multitude of ways and was forever imparting his “valuable lessons” on those willing to listen. He loved country music and enjoyed listening to the old songs and artists. He was the only one who could successfully recreate his mother’s caramel recipe.

Neal is survived by his daughters Lacey (Colton) Olson of Williston, ND and Sarah Falk of Detroit Lakes, MN three granddaughters Sylis, Sydney and Skylar Falk. Also surviving are 3 sisters Lynn (Ward) Williamson of Hayward,WI, Sandra (Marvin) Heisler of Vergas, MN and Lori (Lyle) Radermacher of Fargo, ND; one brother, Thomas (Julie) Falk of Vergas MN; one sister-in-law Jo Sprenger (Falk) of Jamestown, ND and many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Jean (Rose) Falk, Gary Falk, Karen Isaacson and Tracey in infancy.

