March 14, 1955 - Aug. 16, 2023

TOWER CITY, N.D. - Raymond Miller, 68, Tower City, N.D., died Wednesday, Aug. 16, in his home.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 23, at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Valley City, N.D. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 24, at the church. Inurnment will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery near Valley City.

Arrangements by Lerud Mathias Funeral Home.