Richard Allen, 74, Jamestown, ND died Tuesday August 1, 2023 at his home after a short but courageous battle with cancer.

Rick was born December 24, 1948 at Chickasaw, AL, the son of Jessie and Maime D. (Brewer) Allen. He attended 1st - 11th grade school at Satsuma, AL and graduated from High School at Thomasville, AL.

He entered the US Air Force and served in Vietnam from 1971-1972.

Rick and Beverly Ann Miller were married May 1, 1971 at Oakes, ND. After being in the Air Force, he worked for Delchamps Groceries as an assistant manager in Alabama and Louisiana for 12 years. In 1986 they moved to Jamestown where he worked for Goodrich as a painter for 25 years, retiring in 2011. They have continued to live in Jamestown.

Rick attended the Baptist Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, doing puzzles and just being with family. Rick was also a huge New Orleans Saints fan. He would help anyone; his family was the center of his life.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Bev, Jamestown, ND; 1 son, Edward (fiancé; Desiree Schmidt) Allen, Jamestown, ND; granddaughter, Ashlyn Allen, grandsons, Caeden and Parker Schmidt; 1 sister, JoAnn (Buddy) Flowers, Gallion, AL; 7 brother/sister-in-law’s, Donald (Linda) Miller Oakes, ND; Evelyn (James) McKenzie, Aneta, ND; Kenneth Miller, Surrey, ND; Carol Jensen, New Underwood, SD; Marilyn (Joe) Saenz, Rapid City, SD; James (Gwen) Miller, Pensacola, FL; and Jerry (Linda) Miller, Devils Lake, ND; several nieces and nephews, his special dog, Hollis.

Rick was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers, Edward, and W.C., and 2 brother-in-law’s, Marvin Jensen and Joe Saenz.

Graveside Services - 11:00 AM. Monday August 7, 2023 at the ND Veteran’s Cemetery @ Mandan, ND

Arrangements - Haut Funeral Home, Jamestown, ND.