Richard Bjorland, 69, of Anamoose, ND died Monday, August 28, 2023, at CHI St. Alexius Hospital in Bismarck. Services will be held at the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Anamoose on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. The funeral will be streamed live on facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/Prairie.Pothole.

The visitation will be Friday, September 1, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the church with prayer services following at 7:00 p.m. The graveside service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday Sept. 2 in the Calvary Cemetery in Jamestown.

Richard Allen Bjorland was born on November 30, 1953 in Moorhead, MN. He was the son of Orlen and Shirley (Peerboom) Bjorland.

Richard is survived by his partner, Cheryl Driscoll of Anamoose; two daughters, Mitzi (Patrick) Arnold of Apple Valley, ND, Jennifer Bjorland (Tyler Harris) of Minot; son Bryan Bjorland (Jess) of Roseville, MN; grandsons, Kayden Arnold and Zander Harris; granddaughter, Brynn Arnold; brothers, Rob (Julie) Bjorland of Harvey, Rusty (Diane) Bjorland of Jamestown, Ron (Barb) Bjorland of Sabin, MN; sisters, Marilyn Bjorland of Los Angeles and Sandy Farthing of Jamestown; 10 nieces and nephews. Richard was preceded in death by his parents.

Arrangements with Hertz Funeral Home, Harvey.

